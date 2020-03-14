Jamaica declared disaster area, restriction now on travel from United Kingdom

(Jamaica Gleaner) Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared all of Jamaica a disaster area amid the coronavirus.

At the same time, he has announced a travel ban on the United Kingdom the source country for Jamaica’s first imported case.

There are now eight cases of the virus here.

Holness made the announcements at a press conference at Jamaica House a short while ago.

The declaration of Jamaica as a disaster area empowers the government to take certain actions.

Already, the Seven and Eight Miles communities of Bull Bay, St Andrew have been declared a quarantine area.

Police and soldiers have been deployed there to restrict movements in an out of the communities.

And attorney general Marlene Malahoo Forte says under the declaration, the authorities will not require a warrant to enter premises.