Cari come and cari gone

Dear Editor,

Cari come and cari gone and what was substantially achieved?

Nothing!…save a meeting of the leaders of the two major parties during which emanated hollow statements and promises.

In full view of their presence the shenanigans and masquerade, including the flouting of court orders continues at Gecom.

Again the rhetorical question: Where are we as a nation?

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed