Mingo denies requests by eight parties for Region Four recount

Following his controversial declaration of results, Region Four Returning Officer (RO) Clairmont Mingo has denied the requests by eight of the ten parties that contested the March 2 general and regional elections for recounts, while saying that none of their counting agents was properly appointed.

The request for a recount can only be made by a party counting agent.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday confirmed that requests were received for general recount from A New and United Guyana, Change Guyana, the Liberty and Justice Party, the Organization of Victory of the People, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, the People’s Republic Party, the Citizenship Initiative and The New Movement. Only the incumbent APNU+AFC, which is projected to win the polls based on the count, and the United Republican Party, whose leader has voiced his belief that votes were stolen, did not request recounts.