Last Update: 627.31 Movement: -0.48%
Current Update: 624.29 YTD Movement 3.02%
LUCAS STOCK INDEX
The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) fell 0.48% during the second period of trading in March, 2020. The stocks of four companies were traded, with 68,198 shares changing hands. There were two Climbers and one Tumbler. The stocks of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) rose 1.06% on the sale of 15,789 shares, while the stocks of Republic Bank Limited (RBL) rose 0.03% on the sale of 10,206 shares. At the same time, the stocks of Banks DIH (DIH) fell 3.03% on the sale of 41,898 shares. In the meanwhile, the stocks of Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) remained unchanged on the sale of 305 shares. The LSI closed at 624.29.