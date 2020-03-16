Grade Six exams postponed over coronavirus concerns – ministry

This story is developing and will be updated.

(Ministry of Education) The Ministry of Education wishes to notify the general public that due to the current situation, careful thought has been given to the scheduled dates for the administration of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) 2020.

As such, please be advised that the previously announced dates (April 8 and 9, 2020) are no longer valid. Adequate notice will be given with regard to the new dates.

Parents are encouraged to continue working with their children in preparation for this assessment. In addition, you can also:-

1) Visit the Ministry of Education website on https://bit.ly/39Y698S to access NGSA Practice Test Papers in the four core areas. (Please note that the link is case sensitive)

2) Tune into the Guyana Learning Channel (Channel 42/Cable 29) to access the following:

i. Nursery Programme – 06:00h – 09:00h

ii. Primary Programmes – 09:00h – 12:00h

iii. Documentaries – 12:00h – 13:00h

iv. Secondary Programmes – 13:00 – 15:00h



3) Continue to listen to the Radio broadcasts of the Interactive Radio Instruction for Grades 1 – 3 daily. The timings are:

Grade 1 09:30h – 10:00h

Grade 2​ 10:30h – 11:00h

Grade 3​ 13:00h – 13:30h

These are also aired on the following Radio Stations

Mahdia, Bartica, Essequibo, Mabaruma, Lethem and Annai.

4) Continue to listen to Broadcasts to schools for Grade 3-6 at 13:00h daily on NCN Radio.



There is nothing further to add at this time.