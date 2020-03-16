Jamaican Olympians Kemar Bailey Cole and Ristananna Tracey tie the knot

(Jamaica Star) Track and field athletes Kemar Bailey-Cole and Ristananna Tracey have tied the knot.

The couple shared heart-warming images from the weekend nuptials.

And congratulations have been pouring in from track and field fans and colleagues too.

Among the many well-wishers were Olympian and content creator Warren Weir.

Other athletes like Shashalee Forbes, Michael Ohara, Anastasia Le-Roy, Owayne Russell and Jaheel Hyde have also sent their virtual toasts, some with the hashtag #BaileyColeForTheRistaOurLives.

Social media posts revealed the new couple having their first dance to Beyonce’s 1+1, and Ristananna sweetly singing the timeless wedding jam, Christina Perri’s A Thousand Years.

The couple started striding side-by-side, attaching their names together before Ristananna took her stroll down the aisle.

Last year, the athletes linked their names to form the Rista & Bailey Cole Foundation.

To date, the foundation has offered charity to St. Monica’s Home and the Homestead Place of Safety.

They have also extended support to St. Theresa’s Preparatory School, Papine High School and Edwin Allen High School.

The two have been in a relationship since 2009.