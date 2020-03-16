CI holds nerve to win WDCA/Beacon Café title

Cornelia Ida Cricket Club held its nerve to pull off a three-wicket win over McGill Super Stars in the final of the West Demerara Cricket Association/Beacon Café 50-over final at Wales Community Centre ground, yesterday.

Played in front of a packed, vocal pavilion, under glorious sunshine, CI won the toss and invited McGill to bat on a damp wicket. McGill were shot out for 97 in 37 overs while CI reached 100 for seven in 35.4 overs.

McGill’s batting was kept at bay by CI’s spinners, led by left-arm orthodox, Mohamed Wazidali and Harrinarine Bissondyal who each took three wickets for seven runs. The duo was supported by national player, Akshaya Persaud, who took two for 26 from his 10 overs.