Dindyal family spur McGill into WDCA/Beacon Café 50-over semis

McGill Super Stars Sports Club guaranteed themselves a spot in the semi-finals of the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) Beacon Café 50-over tournament after beating Windsor Forest by 151 runs at home on Sunday.

After being asked to bat in the match reduced to a 40-over affair due to a late start, McGill posted 247 all out in 39.5 overs and then restricted Windsor Forest to 95 all out in 25.3 overs.

McGill was indebted to former national youth captain, Travis Persaud who smashed two sixes and nine fours on his way to 85. Persaud added 55 runs for the opening partnership with his father and captain, Sudesh, who made 16 before being trapped leg before wicket to left-arm spinner, Dindyal Guyadeen. The 22-year-old right hander then added 36 with his brother, Troy (08).