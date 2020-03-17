Essequibo courts closed over possible coronavirus exposure

Consequent on medical advice, the High Court at Suddie, Essequibo Coast and the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Courts will be closed with immediate effect. The Courts will be opened on Monday March 23, 2020.

A release yesterday from Supreme Court of Judicature said that this decision has been taken due to the possible exposure of a staff member to the coronavirus.

These Courts will be fumigated and the Supreme Court protocols in relation to continuous sanitization and the Court’s response to the virus will be followed scrupulously. Constant review and assessment of the situation will be done and Court users will be provided with updates, the release added.