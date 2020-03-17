Jamaica at 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Jamaica Gleaner) Jamaica has another recorded another case of the coronavirus.

This pushes to 13, the total number of cases here and Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the latest person is linked to ‘patient one’ who came to Jamaica from the United Kingdom and had been staying in Bull Bay, St Andrew.

At a press conference at Jamaica House Tuesday, Tufton said this further justifies the decision to declare Seven and Eight Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew a quarantine area.

Meanwhile, Tufton said, 26 people are now in isolation, 27 in quarantine in government facilities and 52 in home quarantine.

And, Permanent Secretary in the Health Ministry Dunstan Bryan says there have been “troubling signs” of people being denied services, by taxi operators for example, on the basis that they are suspected to have COVID19.

Byran has discouraged discrimination.