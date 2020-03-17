Dear Editor,

A new catch phrase coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic is “social distancing” which simply means self-quarantine. Globally, many public figures and places are utilizing social distancing to prevent the spread of this deadly virus at significant cost to themselves. It’s the right thing to do. Lead by example.

Here in our current political situation perhaps some “political distancing” could be utilized even at the umpteenth hour. AFC executive Mr. Dominic Gaskin has done so via social media. It took decency but he did it. Mr Raphael Trotman, chairman of the AFC, has said Mr Gaskin spoke in his personal capacity. That the AFC leadership stands by the results of Region 4 as declared by the now infamous Clairmont Mingo. No political distancing invoked. No decency.

In the run-up to the general elections, a few friends and colleagues said to me that they were voting for the AFC and not the APNU of the coalition because the AFC was a decent party. It is now two weeks and the “decency” has been on public display. Not a peep from the AFC leadership or supporters. All we heard about were fictional Russians and delusions of cyber-spying in a pencil and paper electoral system. They’ve hunkered down and speak as one with the APNU. All the other political parties, local and foreign observers got it wrong. A grand conspiracy against them. No political distancing.

When the history of these elections is written, ex-PPP stalwarts now current AFC leader, Khemraj Ramjattan, Moses Nagamootoo, Bhoj Tharay and others will be recorded as the epitome of indecency towards their former comrades, party and the nation. They ought to have known better. No amount of political distancing at this stage can help them.

However, it’s not too late for the rest of the AFC leadership and its supporters to politically distance themselves from the APNU. Don’t go down as an indecent footnote in history. Take the lead from Mr Gaskin. Lead by example.

Yours faithfully,

Sadie Amin