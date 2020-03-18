Trans Guyana Airways ramps up response to COVID-19 pandemic

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Correia Group of Companies, which includes Trans Guyana Airways (TGA), has implemented an immediate and comprehensive programme to ensure the maximum possible protection and safety of its staff and customers.

According to a TGA release, with immediate effect, all employees and customers entering the companies’ premises are subject to full screening protocols and practices involving a high-temperature scanner check. Any person, it says, failing to meet the medically required standard test will be denied entry and will be advised to return home and self-quarantine. Such persons will be advised to immediately contact the Ministry of Public Health hotlines (227-4986 or 624-3067).

The Group assures that it is “in continuing consultation with informed international and national health organizations,” to keep its protocols and practices updated in order to effectively confront the threat posed by the COVID-19 virus for the protection and safety of all of its employees and customers.

The release added that the Correia Group of Com-panies, as a matter of policy and practices, implements stringent cleaning procedures throughout the company’s facilities and that all company vehicles undergo rigorous cleaning and disinfecting after each pickup. It also stated that additional sanitizers and cleaning supplies have been made available for all employees and cleaning staff have been specially trained in the circumstances of the COVID-19 threat. These protocols also extend to all Trans Guyana Airways aircraft which are thoroughly cleaned and appropriately disinfected before and after every flight.

The TGA reminded that all passengers on Trans Guyana Airways flights, prior to departure from and on arrival in Guyana, and at all of its destinations, will be subject to full screening protocols and practices involving a high- temperature scanner check. Passengers who do not meet the medically requir-ed standard test will be denied boarding and will be refunded their fare or allowed the opportunity to reschedule their flight plans without any additional charge, the release added.