Jamaica: Person of interest identified in Jasmine Deen case

(Jamaica Gleaner) The police have identified a man as a person of interest in the case of missing University of the West Indies, Mona student Jasmine Deen.

According to the police, investigations have so far revealed that Deen’s cell phone was active up until 12:35 a.m. on February 28.

Deen, who is visually impaired, was last seen on Thursday, February 27 in Papine in St Andrew, wearing a white blouse and blue jeans.

She is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 4 feet 6 inches.

If you have any information leading to the safe return of Jasmine Dean, please call Crime Stop at 311.

Crime Stop is offering a reward of $350,000 for Deen’s safe return.