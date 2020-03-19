The enemies within

Funny the things you remember, because try as you must, sometimes you just cannot forget. On any other sunlit day, the handsome, light-skinned man suddenly looming over me might have passed me straight in the street without a second glance.

I am busy, scribbling in my bright blue ringed notebook, concentrating on writing legibly and fast, vaguely aware of the growing din and the rippling wave of people pushing back and forth against my bare elbows. I am more concerned about losing my Bic pen and precious tape recorder in the endless confusion of shuffling figures and feet. Worried about having to find them snarled under the selection of shifting slippers, sandals and shoes. I am on assignment. Then it happens without warning.