Health officials considering use of Cuban drug Interferon Alfa-2B to fight COVID-19

With a fifth case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) having been confirmed in the country, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) is considering importing and using the Cuban anti-viral drug, Interferon Alfa-2B, as a possible treatment for the respiratory illness.

Five persons have now tested positive for COVID-19 here. There are currently four active cases of COVID-19 in Guyana while one person has died of the disease.

While there is no known cure for COVID-19, the Interferon Alfa-2B drug was among 30 medicines chosen by the Chinese National Health Commission to fight the virus. According to reports, the drug is currently being used in Italy and is being requested by countries all around the world.