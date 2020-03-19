Joe Singh calls on President to ensure recount of ballots

Former army chief Joe Singh has called on President David Granger to exercise leadership and direct with the Guyana Elec-tions Commission (GECOM) a recount of the ballots cast in the March 2 general and regional elections.

“It is now your duty to exercise the leadership responsibilities vested in you, and to direct with GECOM, the peaceful and orderly completion of the electoral process by ensuring the mission is accomplished, that is, the agreed recount of all ballots cast in the Guyana 2020 General and Regional Elections, in an environment conducive to security, transparency, integrity and the credibility of the results,” Singh wrote in an open letter to Granger, published in today’s Stabroek News.

Over two weeks later, the results of the March 2 polls are yet to be officially declared with the contentious count of the Region Four vote labelled as not credible by a number of stakeholders, including international observers. Several matters related to the tabulation and declaration have been filed in court with one challenging a recount set to be heard tomorrow.