ACDA wants recount of all votes

The African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) has declared itself undeterred by threats of international sanctions and committed to a resolution of the current elections crisis via a verified recount of all electoral districts as legally permitted under the Constitution, under the supervision of CARICOM in chronological order from one to ten.

In a statement issued yesterday the association expressed the view that no one should be elated about sanctions or the threat of sanctions being imposed on Guyana since all investments in Guyana will be at risk and those with the greatest amounts of investment are likely to lose the most.

They also reiterated a call for all Guyanese to remain calm and not allow political leaders, activists or detractors to divert our attention from maintaining a unified stance against disruptive behaviour in the common interest of all Guyanese and expressed respect for citizens’ rights to seek redress in the courts of law on any related electoral issue;