In an effort to assure the public that the health and safety of its staff and clients remain their primary concern, the Guyana Lands & Surveys Commission (GL&SC) has announced a series of protocols to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Guyana.

The GLSC in a release on Wednesday announced the following measures that they say will be “effective immediately”:

● All field inspections and surveys services are suspended until further notice.