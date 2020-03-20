NA man succumbs to head injury after beating

A New Amsterdam, Berbice man has succumbed to head injuries sustained during a fight with a fellow resident earlier this month.

Keron Nicholson, 33, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on Wednesday.

The fight reportedly occurred at Patrick’s Dam on March, 8.

In a video seen by this newspaper, Nicholson and the accused were arguing after which Nicholson turned to walk away and the accused dealt him a lash with an object to his head.

The suspect then continued to attack Nicholson, who after the first hit fell face down on the road.

The police are on the hunt for the suspect.