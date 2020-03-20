Focus on the true heart of this beautiful land

Dear Editor,

Pray for precisely what you want and manifestation will be immediate. Experience has taught us this, and science has proven it.

“Eh-eh, not in guyana!” a lot of Guyanese would say because they’re tired — tired of all the confusion, tired of the division, tired of being forced into a racist climate, and especially tired of praying and meditating for something better and getting something worse.

Well, folks, let me tell you what’s happening at the macro-spiritual level:

people in their hearts might be praying for peace, but their minds are associating peace with a particular party or person, and Ting suh nah wuk suh!

When it’s the interests of a large group at stake, everybody has to be of one mind, and the only thing everybody can agree on is that they want a stable, prosperous Guyana, which means that’s where the mind’s gotta be when you pray, folks, that’s where the mind’s gotta be.

So, forget the party politics, forget who vote and who ain’t vote, forget who manipulating from outside, and focus on one thing: a good Guyana.

● Focus on the niceness of neighbours who call out ‘t’ief,

t’ief!’ when robbers trying to break in your house;

● focus on the people on the street who help you when your

car stalls;

● focus on the stranger who says, “Mornin’!” brightly no matter

how sour your face looks when you just wake up;

● Focus on the person who gives you a seat at NIS when the

place pack up with fretting folk;

● Focus on the true heart of this beautiful land, and ask the

Creator for more of the same, that’s all. Let the Universe fill in

the details.

As Granny Marks said, there’s happiness in Guyana’s future, and consciously or unconsciously, everyone knows precisely how to get it. I’m just reminding you. Much Light and Love!

Yours faithfully,

Maureen Marks-Mendonca