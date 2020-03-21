Bartica man charged with threatening to kill mom

A Bartica man was yesterday charged with threatening to kill his mother over the playing of loud music in their home.

Romeo Charles, of Lot 27 Sixth Avenue, Bartica, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court to answer to a charge that on March 18, at the same address, he used offensive language towards Colleen Fraser and threatened to kill her.

Charles, who identified himself as a miner, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him. He then explained to the court that he had an exchange of words with his mother, but he denied threatening to kill her.