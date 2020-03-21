Least well-off countries need help to combat coronavirus

Dear Editor,

While millions are facing health and other impacts around the world, the economic impacts could spell disaster for countries in the global south. The cost of borrowing has gone up dramatically, and they are getting less money for products like copper and coffee, on which their economies depend.

Soon world leaders will discuss how to respond to coronavirus at the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund (the organization that steps in when countries are in debt distress). They have the opportunity to protect some of the world’s least well-off countries. But that will only happen if we call on them to act now.

Yours faithfully,

Rooplall Dudhnath