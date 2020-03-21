The stench of this rigging will be long-lasting

Dear Editor,

I am prompted to respond to the endeavour to rig the general elections results by the letters of two eminent Guyanese: Joe Singh and Rudy Insanally.

We have an unenviable reputation in CARICOM: our infamy for staging fraudulent elections – 1968, 1973, 1980, 1985 − in addition to that unimaginable absurdity: the referendum of 1978, when the Burnham state polled 97%.

During the Cold War, Jagan’s pro-Moscow communist creed insulated the PNC from the opprobrium of the West. Not so, now!

As Rudy Insanally says, if these election results are not transparent, Guyana faces ‘pariah status and public scorn’.

The attempt to steal the elections is disgraced further by the sheer amateurishness, the bumbling pursuit of the act.

Asked about the rigged elections of 1973, Guyana’s greatest poet, Martin Carter, declared: ‘The shame is greater than the victory’.

I hope Martin’s sentiment will not stick to the results of the 2020 elections.

The stench will be long-lasting.

Yours faithfully,

Clem Seecharan