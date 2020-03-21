There should be special pay provisions for employees in situations like a pandemic

Dear Editor,

It would be interesting to know the labour laws prevailing in Guyana as it pertains to suspending employment.

A well-known person is now facing a backlash across social media for sending letters to his staff putting them on three months’ leave without payments during the period. His actions are probably going to be adopted by many others in the private sector. Three months without pay is a long time and a callous stance. His business has been operative for decades so surely a contingency fund should have been developed and such a fund should be a pre-requisite for all companies.

The government is now using funds under the law, to spend on combatting the Coronavirus. It should also be mandated that companies have funds to continue providing an income to their employees in the event of illness or a pandemic. The National Insurance Scheme should step in. There should be sick leave with pay for all employees. Some employees without this benefit would be tempted to return to work during their illness thereby increasing the chances of spreading it among workers, customers and the general public. Salaries should be continuously paid to employees during their illness, for a stipulated time.

Yours faithfully,

Conrad Barrow