Griffith weighs in on Jaguars performance

Chairman of Selectors, Rayon Griffith, believes underpermance by the top order batsmen and fast bowlers, coupled with a less than impressive fielding effort, contributed to Guyana Jaguars surrendering this year’s West Indies Championship title.

The West Indies women’s assistant coach said that the team failed to perform the way it used to.

“I would say we didn’t perform the way we normally perform. The team was holding on until the sixth round and I think the drawn match against Leewards and the loss against Barbados really pushed us back,” he said.