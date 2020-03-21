Omaiah Hall reveals ‘how come’ she’s winning

“I’m overjoyed! Winning the Junior Calypso Monarch was one thing but placing third at the senior level was a whole other deal. Making it to the top was a big deal because I was going up against experienced singers. I’ve looked up to these people for the most part of my life especially Young Bill Rogers,” an ecstatic Omaiah Hall said.

Eighteen going on 19, Omaiah is not the average teen and has attained quite a number of achievements already. The last time she spoke with The Scene, Omaiah was just 14 years old and aspiring to be a lawyer. She was already singing, modelling, dancing and writing her own music. Today, the first year University of Guyana (UG) Communications student has had a change of mind when it comes to careers, opting for radio broadcasting and even as she does this her singing career is blowing up as she continues to also pursue this path.The Junior Calypso Monarch copped her title after an incredible debut performance in the competition with her song “Tell Me How Come”. Composed by a ghost writer who prefers to remain anonymous, it is a daring political piece that tackles the hard questions we are often afraid of asking.