Omaiah Hall launches ‘BeYOU Community’

Omaiah Hall is known for making a statement in everything she sets out to do. A year after competing at the first ever Miss Guyana Teen Scholarship Pageant (MGTSP), where she promoted her ‘passion project’, ‘BeYOUtiful’, the 19-year-old launched her project rebranded as ‘the BeYOU Community’ on July 27.

Omaiah who finished third in the pageant, had created quite a name for herself, walking away with the People’s Choice, Best Essay and Best Evening Gown awards. The competition had created a platform for its contestants to bring to life their passions and this is where BeYOUtiful was birthed. Omaiah hosted several workshops during this time, which she said impacted lives.

The BeYOU Community is an inclusive youth organization, which welcomes everyone. Operating under the motto, ‘Be Bold, Be Brave, Be Absolutely You’ it allows and encourages persons to be themselves.