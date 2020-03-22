New Oriental Guyana Restaurant in New York to lose licence for flouting coronavirus order

The operators of the New Oriental Guyana Restaurant in New York have lost their liquor licence for serving patrons in violation of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s order barring eating and drinking on its premises, according to a New York Daily News report.

The report said the operators of the restaurant, located on Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill, shut its front gates but – in what has been described as a “prohibition-era” move – they let dozens of customers in through an alley door so they could wine and dine the night away, the State Liquor Authority (SLA) said.

Forty patrons ate and drank inside when the New York Police Department visited on Wednesday. Restaurant workers ignored orders by police that the eatery be emptied out, the SLA said, according to the newspaper report.