Celestine Butters talks staying power after 43 years at the GMC

When Celestine Butters started working at the Guyana Marketing Cooperation (GMC) at the age of 20 she felt it was just a stepping stone to bigger and better things, but 43 years later she is still in the corporation’s employ and continues to enjoy the work she does.

From clerk, Butters worked her way up to Deputy Manager of GMC and in more recent years she has held the position of the Packaging Facility Manager.

She cannot put her finger on what has kept her at the corporation all her working life, right up to the age of retirement (she is a contract worker), but looking back she does not regret it as according to her she has learnt enough for more than a lifetime and many times she viewed her work as giving back to her county.