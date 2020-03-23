Democracy on trial: Aftermath of the 2020 national and regional elections (Part III)

I am not sufficiently convinced that the results of the Region 4 elections as declared by the GECOM RO last Thursday (March 5th) accurately reflect the results recorded on the various statements of poll collected from the 879 polling stations…I have a difficulty accepting that all the persons and organizations who have so far deemed the process to lack credibility have somehow gotten it wrong…If our election results are as widely rejected as they appear likely to be, then there can be no winners. We all lose.

I am not attempting to convince anyone that my position is the right one. I’ve gone beyond that. I am also not condemning anyone for whatever position they may wish to take. Life is too short.