The Leopold Street man accused of assaulting a police officer was granted bail on Friday after telling the court that his father was struck down and subsequently died.

Antonio Maraj, 23, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was granted bail in the sum of $60,000 after the father of two pleaded with the court to allow him to attend his father’s funeral. He said that his father died last week after being struck down on the East Bank of Demerara.