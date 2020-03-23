Jamaica: Sandals, Beaches resorts closing temporarily

(Jamaica Observer) Gordon “Butch” Stewart yesterday advised that all Sandals and Beaches Resorts are being closed for the period March 30 to May 15, 2020 in a move to safeguard the safety and health of the chain’s valued guests and team members.

The decision, which he described as difficult, comes amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). “Never could we have imagined the impact the current global health crisis would have on the world. In these unprecedented times, and now more than ever, the safety and health of our valued guests and team members is of paramount importance. Recent global travel warnings, coupled with airline carrier cancellations, have compelled us to make the difficult decision to close all Sandals and Beaches Resorts from the period of March 30 to May 15, 2020. Therefore, we will not be able to accept new arrivals as of March 23, 2020,” Stewart, the chairman of Sandals and Beaches Resorts, as well as this newspaper, said in a news release.

“We also want to alleviate any additional worry you might have about your upcoming vacation. Our dedicated team will be reaching out to you personally to assist with rescheduling your future plans. This way, you can spend less time trying to reach us and more time with your loved ones,” added Stewart whose all-inclusive luxury resort chain operates 19 properties across seven Caribbean islands.

“The Caribbean is resilient. We have always come back better, stronger and more passionate than ever,” he said. “We promise this time will be no exception. We will take this time to make further enhancements to our resorts, so that we will continue to surpass your expectations and provide you with the luxury-included vacation you so well deserve. You chose Sandals and Beaches Resorts because it’s the brand you can trust. When the time is right, you can trust us to be here, ready to welcome you back with open arms and a warm smile. Soon come back.”