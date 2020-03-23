Mr Granger is a hypocrite in all he says and does

Dear Editor,

We all know, all Guyanese and all of the democratic world which has witnessed the failure of GECOM to deliver credible results that there is only one solution and that is a transparent internationally observed recount of the vote from the ballots currently sealed in containers.

Mr Granger knows this too and has admitted to this in inviting CARICOM here to supervise the recount.

Mr Granger in his most recent statement repeats his commitment to this process, yet, Mr Granger’s party is in court attempting to prevent a recount.

At the same time Mr Granger issued his statement, GECOM was playing games with the ballot boxes, moving them from place to place making it almost impossible to keep them under surveillance. Worse, the police who come under the ultimate control of Mr Granger are actively preventing oversight of the ballot boxes.

No one committed to the conclusion of a recount can believe any longer in the sincerity of Mr Granger. It rests within his powers to ensure that the ballot boxes remain secure by ordering the police or even the army to facilitate local and international oversight of them.

It has become increasingly clear that Mr Granger is a hypocrite in all that he says and does.

Yours faithfully,

Kit Nascimento