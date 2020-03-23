The solution for Guyana

Dear Editor,

Guyana is in a perpetual election/political crisis.

The solution is five-pointed and easy

a. An internationally supervised recount of the ballots and a declaration.

b. Both sides have been stripped to basics, APNU is now just the PNC and PPP is now just that. Civic was always a carapace.

c. President Granger and former President Jagdeo must meet without their ‘dogs of war’ imminently.

d. Then to announce a government of national unity made up of their parties and others.

e. For the future of Guyana they should skip a generation and announce prominent roles for the under 60’s.

The current fiasco cannot continue for the sake of all Guyanese and their futures. Stop and think and act

Yours faithfully,

John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’ Mair