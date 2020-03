Asks Royston Alkins

With cricket’s next major event seven months away and the sporting landscape at a standstill due to the rapid spread of the new Coronavirus, fans are on edge as to whether the 2020 ICC Twenty-20 World Cup will also be affected by the pandemic.

The ICC event is scheduled to bowl off mid-October to mid-November in Australia, however, it is unknown whether the virus will be contained before then, allowing the event to take place.