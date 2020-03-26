Only first 60 persons to be allowed on MV Kimbia on Saturday

As part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, only the first 60 passengers will be allowed to travel on the MV Kimbia to the northwest on Saturday, March 28th.

The MV Kimbia is set to depart the Goods Wharf at 1 pm on March 28th for Kumaka, North West District, according to a statement yesterday from the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD).

The T&HD said that passengers are asked to arrive early to facilitate the ticketing process and sanitization before being allowed to board the ferry.