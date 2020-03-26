Dear Editor,
I was pleased to read Dr Yesu Persaud’s “Open Letter” to President Granger (SN March 24, 2020).
I join with many Guyanese in and out of Guyana who are heartened by his “Open Letter” which is a call to the rule of law and the future of Guyana. Thanks to Dr. Persaud for his deep and abiding interest in democracy in Guyana, and his courage to speak up with a bold voice at this time of unresolved crisis with potentially dire consequences. His voice is well respected in Guyana, the Caribbean region and globally.
Yours faithfully,
Ashook Ramsaran
New York USA