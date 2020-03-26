Focus should be on remaining healthy

With the shutdown of global football due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Golden Jaguars captain Samuel Cox affirmed that the focus of everyone should be on remaining healthy during this unfortunate situation.

This was disclosed by the former Tottenham Hotspur academy alumni during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport.

According to Cox, who plies his trade as a right-back, “I would like to send a message out to the Guyanese people, a message of hope that everyone is in good health and looking after their friends, families and loved ones and keeping positive at this tough time. We look forward to seeing you all again once this all blows over. I am sending my love, blessings and positive energies.”