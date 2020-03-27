Hair care caring is Rehana’s business

It was not so much her own passion as it was her late mother’s that took Rehana Agard into the hair care and beauty industry. A hair stylist needs heads to ‘work on’ and her mother, whom Rehana says, visited the hair dresser with monotonous regularity, was only too willing to accommodate a daughter whose interest coincided with her own passion.

Having worked in the industry for twenty years, she exudes the persona of a self-assured professional. That professionalism reflects itself, chiefly, in her preoccupation with the relationship between stylist and the client. Clients, she believes, engage their hair stylists on the basis of an abundance of trust and confidence. “You have to earn that trust, otherwise you are in the wrong business,” she says. That has to do with the fact that among those assets that parades her beauty, a woman’s hair almost invariably comes first.