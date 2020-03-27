Party agents must observe GECOM’s security protocol

Dear Editor,

It has been brought to the attention of the Guyana Elections Commission that there is a whatsApp message circulating with a claim that `GECOM is now restricting party agents from moving around containers to ensure that they are safe and have not been compromised.’

The law does not contemplate party agents as a key stakeholder in the security of ballot boxes once these have been deposited in the custody of the Commission.

Though there is no legal provision for party agents to act as security for electoral materials, in the present circumstance, Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission made a decision on 15 March 2020 that one agent per political party be accommodated in GECOM’s compound for the sole purpose of watching containers with General and Regional Elections (GRE) 2020 ballot boxes.

In fact, pre-dating GRE 2020, there is an administrative arrangement for all contesting parties to place a padlock on each container with ballot boxes. Only two main parties – APNU+AFC and PPP/C – have placed chains and padlocks on each container in the custody of the Commission.

GECOM recognized that the safety and security of its staff and compound were compromised by the presence of party agents. As of 25 March, 2020, political parties were asked to desist from photographing and taking videos of staff members and GECOM’s routine operations.

In light of the foregoing, the Commission is requesting that party agents to observe the Commission’s security protocol and desist from peddling misinformation in this regard.

Yours faithfully,

Yolanda Ward

Public Relations Officer

Guyana Elections Commission