Jamaica now has 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Jamaica Star) Prime Minister Andrew Holness has just announced that Jamaica now has an additional four COVID-19 cases. This means there are now 30 cases on the island.

The new cases are:

87-year-old female from Manchester with a travel history that includes New York

51-year-old from male St Catherine with a travel history that includes New York

52-year-old male with no travel history, but a close contact (husband) of a visitor from Canada

56-year old male from Manchester with no travel history, but was in contact with tourists from several countries.

The quarantine period for 7 and 8 Miles, Bull Bay, will end on Saturday, March 28, however, medical surveillance by the Public Health Team will continue.

Prime Minister Holness also reminded travellers who come into the island from countries where there is local transmission of COVID-19, that they are to self-quarantine for 14 days.