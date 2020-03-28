Awaiting a response from the Guyana Institute of Historical Research

Dear Editor,
I would like to use this space to put my participation at the thirteenth research conference of the Guyana Institute of Historical Research on hold for reasons stated hereunder. While I do appreciate the organizers and committee members for accepting my proposal to present a paper at the aforementioned conference scheduled for late June 2020 in Georgetown, I am not willing to follow through with my commitment and obligation until and unless the editorial board declares, like other institutions, the rigorous call for the restoration of democracy in Guyana through a fair and free electoral process. Every vote must count. Silence from these academics and my attendance to and participation at this conference will be abetting and condoning the blatant rigging of Guyana’s general March 2, 2020 election. I am anxiously awaiting a response from this highly regarded historical research institute.
Yours faithfully,
Lomarsh Roopnarine