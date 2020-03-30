Corrie family says developed organic hand sanitiser in Barbados

The Guyana-linked Corrie family says it has developed an organic hand sanitiser in Barbados to meet the surging demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A release said Barbados-born (of Guyanese Arawak and Makushi descent) Caribbean Indigenous Rights activist Damon Gerard Corrie and his family are spearheading the effort. His family includes his St Cuthbert’s Mission/Pakuri Guyanese Arawak wife Shirling Simon Corrie – and their children Hatuey, Tecumseh, Sabantho and Laliwa Corrie (also proudly born in Guyana on St. Cuthbert’s Mission. The family said that they produce over 1,000 fluid ounces of Organic Hand Sanitizer for eager Barbadian customers each week, with plans to quadruple production.