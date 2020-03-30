Dear Editor,

After hearing of the first person to die of the coronavirus locally, I started posting various jokes about it, even though I know it’s a serious situation we’re in. Following the social media and various news from other countries, I’ve seen the severity of it and it scares me a lot. Whilst traversing around, even though it’s risky, I’ve observed that many are still venturing carelessly about. My conclusion is because there’s isn’t such a high infection figure here as in other countries, it’s being taken for granted. As steps are being taken around the country to protect us, many are now becoming aware of the detrimental effects that are possible by just venturing out of your house.

Editor, over the years as various events occur, I’ve maintained that Guyana is not properly geared to handle a disaster and neither are we prepared. Corruption, racism and politicians are some of the main factors that contribute to making Guyana’s economy stifling and as a result, many people cannot stay home to protect themselves or family. Most of us have to venture outside to earn our daily bread to provide for the home. Many also are not so fortunate as to have savings to support them. Had Guyana been managed properly, the situation could have been different. Instead we are seeing massive dishonesty and barefaced bullying by a few to illegally maintain power/control of Guyana for their personal financial gains based on the promise of oil. We are seeing more focus being placed on illegality instead of putting the safety of everyone first. Where does that leave us?

As citizens, we have to unite and fight this deadly plague, look out for one another, educate ourselves even more of preventative measures and seek information of what to do should you suspect you’re infected. We all are seeing where our leaders’ interests are focussed on. This is indeed a trying time for us and we can only hope for the best. One of the first things is isolation and it’s not a nice thought to know you going away from your family and cannot say a proper goodbye. As I stated in a previous letter, men, especially, seem to have less regard for the dangers. Travelling on West Coast of Demerara, many rum shops could be seen open and people could be seen imbibing alcohol. Do they have any understanding of the seriousness of our situation? We are now at the starting stage and despite the rumours, there isn’t any quick cure. And it is not only the disease that we have to be worried about; work is at a standstill and later on money will be needed.

Now is not the time to be wasting money because we don’t know for how long we will be in this situation, especially when there is also the threat of sanctions.

Yours faithfully,

Sahadeo Bates