GTU against CXC exam proposal, wants postponement

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) is not in favour of the Caribbean Examinations Council’s proposed Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination strategy, according to its General Secretary Coretta McDonald.

“We, the GTU object to this proposal,” McDonald told Stabroek News during a telephone interview. “The GTU has decided that we are not accepting that proposal. We are not agreeing with that proposal.”

To minimise the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, CXC has proposed what it called “a modified examination process” that would see the determination of final grades based on the moderated School Based Assessments (SBAs) and multiple choice papers (Paper Ones) for most subjects.