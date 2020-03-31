No curfew or lockdown of Georgetown in coronavirus battle – Mayor

Mayor Ubraj Narine yesterday announced that the council will not lock down Georgetown nor institute a curfew on non-essential services; instead the City will work with stakeholders such as the Ministry of Public Health to implement recommendations on social distancing and hygienic practices to battle the coronavirus.

“The city is not a light bulb where you can flick a switch and lock it down, we will not lock down the city… we will maintain our daily operations but we call on citizens to be very cautious in how you are dealing with yourself out there”, Narine told a press conference at City Hall yesterday.

He announced that Georgetown will work closely with the Ministry of Public Health and other stakeholders including the Private Sector Commission and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry but since the Capital City serves as the heart of the country a directive which locks the City will have to come from Central Government.