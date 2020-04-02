Seeing the light

The energetic co-founder of the Reliance Healthcare Group, Jermaine Ifill described himself in his LinkedIn profile as “ambitious and open-minded, honest and kind,” someone who loved travelling and working.

His Kitty-based company offered medical emergency services and training in skills from first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to advance cardiac support. Clients included the Public Health Ministry, doctors, nurses, first responders, private patients, parents and students, drawn from Guyana’s ten regions.

Two weeks ago, his firm’s Events and Resource Coordinator, Mark James Smith announced Reliance was closing and cancelling all training until further notice due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, joining dozens of other local businesses which have been hard hit. A United Nations (UN) report estimates that up to 25 million jobs could be lost around the world as the result of the outbreak.