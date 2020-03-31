Judge to rule on jurisdiction to hear Jagdeo’s challenge to Region Four results

Justice Franklyn Holder is this afternoon expected to rule on whether he has jurisdiction to hear a challenge by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to the legality of a March 13th declaration of results for Electoral District Four (Region Four), made by Returning Officer (RO) Clairmont Mingo.

The lawyer for the Guyana Elections Commission (CEO) Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield had challenged whether the court had jurisdiction to hear the matter.

When the matter was called yesterday afternoon, hours after a Full Court had granted a stay against Justice Holder hearing another matter—an application by APNU+AFC candidate Ulita Grace Moore to halt a recount of ballots cast at the March 2 polls—Jagdeo’s lawyer, Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, said that he believed the stay also impacted his case.