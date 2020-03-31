CWI did the right thing – Hercules -encourages youngsters to use time wisely

Guyana under-15 coach, Ryan Hercules believes Cricket West Indies (CWI) made the right call in cancelling the Regional boys’ under-15 championship 2020.

“You know the Coronavirus is spreading very rapidly so I believe CWI did the right thing in cancelling the tournament,” Hercules told Stabroek Sport.

“They are looking out for everyone’s safety and at the end of the day our players’ health is one of our main priorities,” he added. CWI made a call to cancel the boys’ under-15 tournament as well as the under-15 boys’ tour to England, while postponing several other tournaments, a move which Chief Executive Officer of CWI, Johnny Grave believes is acting responsibly to contain the spread of the virus.