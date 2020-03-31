`Matured’ Hooper still hungry to play for Guyana

Eon Hooper has played only a single first-class game for the Guyana Jaguars but the 29-year-old off-spinning all-rounder is hungry to make a comeback.

Hooper made his debut back in 2016 when he finished the first-ever local three-day league as the leading wicket taker with 42 wickets playing for Upper Corentyne. He made his debut against Jamaica but went wicketless from 19 overs and made 12 runs batting at number nine.

Since then, Hooper has been the backbone of Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club in Guyana and Barrackpore United, which he plays for in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board National League.